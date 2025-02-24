Did Orry just hint at marrying Urvashi Rautela? Fans react

Orry recently posted photos from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding, looking stylish in a red kurta, white pants, and a matching jacket

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 24th February 2025 11:59 am IST
Did Orry just hint at marrying Urvashi Rautela? Fans react
Orry and Urvashi Rautela. (Instagram)

Mumbai: Indian actress and beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is back in the news, but not for her film Daaku Mahaaraj this time. Instead, it’s her fun social media interaction with famous influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, that has everyone talking.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The Viral Comment

Orry recently posted photos from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding, looking stylish in a red kurta, white pants, and a matching jacket. However, it wasn’t his outfit that caught attention—it was a comment from Urvashi.

Urvashi wrote, “Can’t wait to attend your marriage,” on his post. Orry quickly replied with a playful comment, “Our,” hinting at a joke about them getting married.

MS Creative School

Fans Reactions

This fun exchange between the two quickly went viral. Fans started joking about their possible wedding:

Is It Just a Joke?

Most likely, the comments were made in good fun. Neither Urvashi nor Orry has spoken seriously about any marriage plans. Still, their playful banter has left fans excited and curious.

For now, Urvashi remains busy with her movie promotions and glamorous appearances, while Orry continues to entertain fans with his unique style.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 24th February 2025 11:59 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button