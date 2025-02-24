Did Orry just hint at marrying Urvashi Rautela? Fans react

Mumbai: Indian actress and beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is back in the news, but not for her film Daaku Mahaaraj this time. Instead, it’s her fun social media interaction with famous influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, that has everyone talking.

Orry recently posted photos from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding, looking stylish in a red kurta, white pants, and a matching jacket. However, it wasn’t his outfit that caught attention—it was a comment from Urvashi.

Urvashi wrote, “Can’t wait to attend your marriage,” on his post. Orry quickly replied with a playful comment, “Our,” hinting at a joke about them getting married.

Fans Reactions

This fun exchange between the two quickly went viral. Fans started joking about their possible wedding:

Is It Just a Joke?

Most likely, the comments were made in good fun. Neither Urvashi nor Orry has spoken seriously about any marriage plans. Still, their playful banter has left fans excited and curious.

For now, Urvashi remains busy with her movie promotions and glamorous appearances, while Orry continues to entertain fans with his unique style.