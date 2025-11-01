Islamabad: Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has once again found himself at the center of controversy, as rumours surrounding trouble in his second marriage to Dr. Zainab continue to surface social media. The couple, who tied the knot in June 2024 after the actor’s highly publicised divorce from Alizeh Sultan, has been facing speculation about a possible split.

In a latest update, an entertainment page shared screenshots of an alleged Instagram story from Zainab, where she reportedly announced her divorce from Feroze Khan. The viral note claimed she was “drained from the constant stress” of living with “someone who doesn’t trust” her and that she was “choosing to end this chapter” of her life.

Feroze Khan and Zainab (Instagram)

The alleged note read: “I’m at my breaking point, drained from the constant stress and anxiety of being in a relationship with someone who doesn’t trust me. I’ve tried to hold on. to make it work, but I’m exhausted. Every conversation feels like a battle, every disagreement a war. I’m tired of feeling like being treated like this. Everytime I tell him something he lashes out at me.”

“Honestly the memories we made together are overshadowed by the pain and hurt he’s caused me. I’ve forgiven him countless times, but the wounds never fully heal. I’m starting to realize that I’ve been living in a state of emotional distress, trapped in a relationship that’s sucking the life out of me. I deserve better than to be treated like this. I deserve love, respect, and kindness. I’m done pretending that everything is okay when it’s not.”

“I’m done sacrificing my own happiness for a relationship that’s toxic. I’m taking a stand for myself, for my well-being. I’m choosing to end this chapter of my life, to walk away from the pain and the heartache. I’m getting a divorce because I know I deserve better, and I’m ready to start a new chapter, one where I’m valued, respected, and loved.”

Zainab reacts to viral post

However, Dr. Zainab has now stepped forward to clarify that the circulating story is fake. She dismissed the claims, urging people to report such pages for spreading misinformation and disturbing others’ mental peace.

Feroze Khan’s viral Instagram story

This comes just days after another shocking episode, when a post appeared on Feroze Khan’s official Instagram account announcing the end of his marriage, accusing Zainab of “blackmail” and “psychological pressure.” The post was later deleted, and the actor clarified that his account had been hacked.

The contradictory posts have left fans confused about what’s really going on between the couple. Neither Feroze Khan nor Dr. Zainab has made any further official statement yet, but fans are hoping the actor will soon clear the air about his marriage.