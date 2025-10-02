Islamabad: Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, no stranger to public controversies, is once again in the spotlight after an Instagram post announcing the end of his marriage to Dr. Zainab went viral, only to be deleted shortly afterward.

For the unversed, Dr. Zainab is Khan’s second wife. The couple tied the knot in June 2024, following his high-profile divorce from Alizeh Sultan in 2022.

The now-deleted post, which circulated widely on social media, accused Dr. Zainab of blackmail and psychological pressure. It mentioned, “I’m simply forced and blackmailed to be in a relationship… After my mother was abused and so was my sister the relationship died for me.” The post also alleged attempts to separate Feroze Khan from his family and children.

In a follow-up, Khan denied authoring the statement, stating, “Was hacked.”

This incident adds to a series of personal controversies surrounding the Khaani star. Despite the turmoil off-screen, Feroze Khan has maintained a steady presence in the entertainment industry, appearing in multiple hit dramas and films that often echo his intense on-screen persona.

Neither Dr. Zainab nor her representatives have publicly responded to the allegations or the hacking claim.