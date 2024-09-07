Pak actor Feroze Khan unfollows 2nd wife, sparks divorce talks

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, known for his roles in popular dramas like Khaani and Khuda Aur Muhabbat, is once again in the spotlight, but this time for reasons unrelated to his acting career. Feroze has stirred up confusion among fans by unfollowing his second wife, Dr. Zainab, on Instagram.

Feroze, who married Zainab in June of this year, had also removed wedding photos of himself with Dr. Zainab from his Instagram account earlier, raising concerns among followers. But he again unarchived them on his page. And now, he has unfollowed her on Instagram, sparking separation rumours again.

While the reason behind his action remains unclear, it has certainly sparked a flurry of questions and theories among social media users.

Feroze Khan had previously faced public scrutiny over his first marriage to Alizeh, which ended in a controversial divorce in 2022.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting an explanation from the actor and want him to clear the air soon.