Did Paresh Rawal hint at ‘Hera Pheri 3’ release date? Find out

Mumbai: Ever since the announcement, fans have been unable to keep calm about Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starrer “Hera Pheri 3”. Now, Paresh has dropped a major hint regarding the release date of this much-anticipated drama.

Paresh shared the re-release trailer for his film “Andaz Apna Apna” on X, however, one of the netizens asked him about “Hera Pheri 3” in the comment section saying, “We are waiting for Babu Bhai Mr. Teza.”

Hinting at the sequel’s release date, Paresh responded with “Soon soon ! Before the next monsoon!”.

Soon soon ! Before the next monsoon ! https://t.co/04nLQlL8Ww — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 8, 2025

It is still not certain if the veteran actor’s remark was in reference to the release date of the much-awaited sequel that is expected to hit the big screens in the first half of 2026.

On January 30, Priyadarshan confirmed working on the much-anticipated sequel, “Hera Pheri 3” on his birthday.

After Akshay Kumar wished him via a social media post, Priyadarshan thanked him saying, “Thank You so much for you wishes @akshaykumar. In return I would like to give you a gift, I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3, Are you ready Akshay, @suniel.shetty & @pareshrawalofficial.”, confirming the project.

The first installment in the franchise, “Hera Pheri” reached the audience in 2000. A remake of the Malayalam film “Ramji Rao Speaking” received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Six years later, the sequel to the film, “Phir Hera Pheri” was released in 2006 and it also turned out to be a box office success.

In addition to this, Priyadarshan has joined hands with Paresh and Akshay for another project, “Bhooth Bangla.” Apart from them, the drama will also see Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Govardhan Asrani in significant roles.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, “Bhooth Bangla” is scheduled to reach the audience on April 2, 2026.