Did Raveena Tandon defend Akbaruddin Owaisi over his visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb?

Mumbai: Amid controversy over AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb, Actress Raveena Tandon has expressed her views on Twitter.

Reacting to one of the Twitterati’s tweets, “Praying at the grave of the monster is a psychopathic act of provocation”, the actress wrote, “This is a free country. Worship anyone, if you have to. There have to be equal rights for all”.

We are a tolerant race, have been , will be , and remain so. 🙏🏻. This is a free country. Worship anyone , if you have to.there have to be equal rights for all. https://t.co/6d0cCcgtoV — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 14, 2022

Expressing her views over the current situation in the country, the actress wrote, “For some time, it had become a fashion to label my motherland ‘INTOLERANT’. This just proves how Tolerant WE are”.

For some time, it had become a fashion to label my motherland “INTOLERANT” . This just proves how Tolerant WE are . And HOW much we can absorb. This is an example. So where is the intolerance ? https://t.co/RZZmq2sZK1 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 14, 2022

Row over Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb

A political row was ignited in Maharashtra after Akbaruddin Owaisi paid homage at the tomb of Aurangzeb.

MNS leader Gajanan Kale demanded strong action from the Maharashtra government against Owaisi for praying at the tomb.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane urged Maharashtra Police to “hand over Owaisi for 10 minutes” and they would send him to the same place as Aurangzeb.

The BJP took the opportunity to attack the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for not acting against Owaisi who it alleged was instigating communal passions.

Veteran Sena leader from Aurangabad, Chandrakant Khaire claimed that nobody – Hindu or Muslim – visits the Aurangzeb tomb as he was considered the ‘most cruel’ of all Mughal Emperors, and blamed Owaisi and his supporters for politicising peoples’ emotions.

