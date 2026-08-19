Did Sara Tendulkar just drop big hint about Shubman Gill?

Mumbai: Sara Tendulkar has once again sent cricket fans into full detective mode, and this time, all it took was a short Instagram caption.

Sara recently shared a fresh set of pictures and captioned the post, “g7x era.” She also added the romantic track Dil Keh Raha Hai in the background, prompting fans to wonder if the post contained a hidden message for Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.

Fans decode Sara’s caption

Social media users began breaking down every part of the caption. Some linked the letter “G” to Gill, while others connected the number “7” with his IPL jersey and “77” with the number associated with him in international cricket.

The word “era” further fuelled theories, with fans joking that Sara had subtly announced the beginning of the “Gill era.” The choice of a romantic song only added more spice to the speculation.

Is there a simpler explanation?

Despite the elaborate theories, “G7X era” most likely refers to Canon’s popular PowerShot G7 X camera series, which remains a favourite among content creators. Sara could simply be enjoying her new camera phase and sharing photographs captured with it. Canon’s official product page

Sara and Shubman have repeatedly found their names linked through dating rumours, but neither has publicly confirmed being in a relationship. For now, the latest buzz remains nothing more than another fan-made theory sparked by an innocent caption.

Still, when it comes to Sara and Shubman, even two words are apparently enough to start a full-scale internet investigation.