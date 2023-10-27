Did Shahid Afridi pressure Danish Kaneria to convert to Islam?

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria leveled serious allegations against his former teammate Shahid Afridi during an interview with a news channel. He alleged that Afridi used to pressure him to convert to Islam.

However, Kaneria mentioned that it was Inzamam-ul-Haq who supported him. He further stated that it became very difficult for him to remain on the team after the retirement of Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Is Danish Kaneria ready to take Indian citizenship?

When asked, “Why don’t you take Indian citizenship?” Danish Kaneria praised the Modi government and said, “Why not?”

Responding to the question, “What would have happened if you had accepted Islam?” he said, “I would have become the captain of Pakistan.”

Shahid Afridi broke TV upon seeing his daughter performing Pooja

Today, Danish Kaneria shared a video of Shahid Afridi to support the claims he made during the interview.

In the video, Afridi can be heard saying that he broke the TV after seeing his daughter performing Pooja.

Sharing the video, Kaneria wrote, “Shahid Afridi broke the TV because his daughter was performing Pooja. Just imagine if he could do this to his innocent daughter, how would he have treated me.”

Just imagine if he could do this to her innocent daughter, how would he have treated me. https://t.co/bcjy6LqnoA — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) October 27, 2023

This is not the first time Danish Kaneria has made claims that he was forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan. Earlier, he alleged that both on and off the field, he was pressured to accept Islam.