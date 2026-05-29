Mumbai: Television actress Ankita Lokhande has once again found herself in the middle of social media discussions, this time over her latest vacation pictures from Abu Dhabi with husband Vicky Jain. The actress, known for her popular role in Pavitra Rishta and her appearances in Bollywood films and reality shows, shared a series of photos on Instagram that quickly went viral online.

Celebrities often face intense scrutiny on social media, where even simple personal moments or travel pictures can spark debates and criticism. Ankita’s latest post became another example of how public figures are constantly judged for their appearance, clothing choices, and lifestyle decisions.

Ankita Lokhande’s hijab photos go viral

In the photos, Ankita was seen visiting a famous mosque in Abu Dhabi while wearing a hijab, following the dress code required for visitors at the religious site. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Just a little Abu Dhabi love from my camera roll. Exploring, laughing & making memories.”

While many fans appreciated the actress for respecting local customs and religious traditions, others questioned her choice of attire. Some social media users even speculated whether she had converted to Islam, while others criticised her for wearing a hijab.

However, several supporters came out in Ankita’s defence, pointing out that covering the head is a common requirement for women visiting many mosques around the world. Fans also noted that the actress shared other photos from the same outing without the hijab after leaving the mosque premises.

This is also not Ankita Lokhande’s first experience with social media backlash over her outfit choices. Last year, she drew attention after being spotted wearing a hijab at Mumbai airport, leading to mixed reactions online.

Ankita Lokhande (Instagram)

Despite the criticism, Ankita continues to remain one of television’s most loved celebrities. On the professional front, she is currently entertaining audiences in the latest season of Laughter Chefs and remains highly active on social media.