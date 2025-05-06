Did SRK & Priyanka Chopra just recreate ‘Don’ at Met Gala 2025?

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan made history in 2025 by becoming the first Indian male actor to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala. He wore an all-black suit designed by Sabyasachi, along with bold jewelry and a stylish walking stick with a Bengal tiger design. SRK said he went because his kids—Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam—were excited about it. His look impressed everyone and made fans proud around the world.

Priyanka Chopra’s Powerful Return to the Gala

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas, and together, they looked like fashion royalty. She wore a white dress with black polka dots, a detachable train, and a large black hat. It was her fifth time at the Met Gala, and she once again turned heads with her powerful and stylish look.

Fans Spot a Fashion Throwback

Fans quickly noticed something familiar about their looks. Back in 2007, during a polo event in Delhi, SRK wore a black suit and Priyanka wore a similar black-and-white polka dot dress. It reminded fans of their iconic looks from their movie Don. People online said it felt like “Don and Roma” were back for another mission!

Wake up everyone . Reddit connects #ShahRukhKhan and #PriyankaChopra



Here's the most awaited connection



SRK & Priyanka were definitely on theme for each other, is this some kind of code language that only they can understand



The way they are matching it like this is…

Social Media Goes Wild

Though SRK and Priyanka didn’t walk the carpet together, fans still connected the dots. The outfits, the colors, the vibe—everything screamed nostalgia. One fan even said, “This can’t be a coincidence!”

But not all moments were smooth. A clip from the event showed a host not recognizing SRK. Fans were upset and asked how someone could not know the global star.

A Night to Remember

Met Gala 2025 became more than just a fashion event—it was a celebration of Bollywood, memories, and style. SRK and Priyanka brought the past and present together in the most stylish way possible.