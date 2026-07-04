Did Sussanne Khan get Rs 400 crore alimony from Hrithik Roshan?

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s divorce may be years old, but one rumour around their separation continues to follow them online the alleged Rs 400 crore alimony.

Now, Sussanne’s sister Farah Ali Khan has reacted to the long-standing claim and called it completely false. As per reports, Farah clarified that Sussanne did not demand or take any alimony from Hrithik after their divorce.

She reportedly dismissed the viral figure, saying the claims were baseless and far from the truth. Farah also praised both Hrithik and Sussanne for handling their separation with maturity and dignity.

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan ended their marriage in 2014 after being together for several years. Despite their divorce, the two have continued to co-parent their sons and are often seen supporting each other during family moments.

Farah further described Sussanne as someone who values relationships more than material things and urged people not to believe rumours without facts.

While Hrithik has moved on with Saba Azad and Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni, their equation continues to remain respectful, something fans have often appreciated.