Hyderabad: Turkish actress Hande Erçel recently found herself at the centre of a major social media controversy after a viral post linked her to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The issue began when a video from an international awards ceremony started circulating online.

What Made the Video Go Viral

The clip showed Hande Erçel sitting in the audience and recording the stage on her phone. At that moment, Shah Rukh Khan was presenting an award alongside Egyptian actress Amina Khalil, who is also Erçel’s close friend. Fans quickly assumed that the Turkish star was filming Shah Rukh Khan out of admiration and began calling it a cute “fangirl” moment.

The video gained massive attention across fan pages, especially among Indian audiences, who praised Erçel for appreciating the global popularity of Shah Rukh Khan.

The Controversial Screenshot

Soon after, a screenshot of an alleged Instagram story went viral. The post claimed that Hande Erçel wrote, “Who is this uncle? I was just filming my friend. I am not his fan. Please stop spreading false information.” This caption upset many Shah Rukh Khan fans and led to online criticism and trolling.

However, the authenticity of the screenshot was questioned almost immediately.

Hande Erçel Breaks Her Silence

Reacting to the viral image, Hande Erçel clarified that the post was fake. She responded clearly by stating, “This is false.” Her reply confirmed that she never referred to Shah Rukh Khan as “uncle” and that the screenshot was edited or morphed.

This is fake. — Hande Erçel (@HandeErcel) January 20, 2026

Following her clarification, several users shared comparisons between the real and fake posts to expose the misinformation.

After Erçel’s response, many Shah Rukh Khan fans apologised to her for the negativity she faced. Several thanked her for speaking up and stopping the spread of false information. Messages of support poured in, praising her for calling out fake narratives online.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with his upcoming film King, which also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. The film is expected to release in late 2026, though an official confirmation is awaited.