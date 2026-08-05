Did Uorfi Javed take Rs 1 lakh to support Cockroach Janta Party?

Mumbai: July 2026 witnessed nationwide student-led protests over alleged irregularities in India’s education system and the NEET paper leak, with thousands taking to the streets to demand accountability. Several celebrities also extended their support to the movement, including actress and social media personality Uorfi Javed.

However, the actress has now found herself at the centre of a fresh controversy after influencer Faizan Ansari alleged that she accepted Rs 1 lakh from Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke to back the protests. Uorfi has strongly denied the claims, calling them baseless, and has publicly slammed Ansari while challenging anyone to prove she received even a single rupee for supporting the cause.

Reacting to the claims, Uorfi took to Instagram stories and dismissed them outright. Sharing a screenshot of the report, she sarcastically wrote, “1 Lakh?? 1 Lakh!!” before posting videos addressing the controversy.

In the videos, the actress mocked the amount mentioned in the allegations and questioned Faizan Ansari’s credibility. She claimed that he had previously spread false rumours about her and accused him of seeking media attention. Uorfi also asserted that she had not received any money for supporting the protests.

The actress further claimed that speaking up on the issue had actually affected her professionally. According to her, several brands chose not to collaborate with her because of her stance, resulting in financial losses rather than gains.

Blasting at Faizan Ansari, Uorfi said, “Tu ja ke pata kar main ek reel ka kitna charge karti hoon. Main 1 Lakh mein ek reel daal dungi aur for no reason?”

Uorfi also expressed disappointment with a news portal for publishing the allegations without verifying their authenticity. Challenging the claims, she stated that if anyone could prove she had accepted even Re 1 for supporting CJP, she would deactivate her social media account.

As of now, Faizan Ansari’s allegations remain unverified, while Uorfi continues to deny receiving any payment in connection with her support for the protests.