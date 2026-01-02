Did you know Kabir Singh was first offered to this Bollywood star?

Hyderabad: In 2019, Kabir Singh became a massive hit, reviving Shahid Kapoor’s career in the process. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had previously directed the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh was the Hindi remake that turned Shahid into one of Bollywood’s biggest stars once again. Shahid’s portrayal of Kabir Singh, a troubled surgeon battling his inner demons and a toxic love life, resonated deeply with audiences. The film grossed Rs. 379 crore worldwide, becoming a major box office success and marking Shahid’s career-defining moment.

Ranveer Singh Was the Original Choice

However, Kabir Singh could have looked very different. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga initially approached Ranveer Singh for the lead role, believing his intensity would be perfect for the character. But Ranveer turned down the offer, feeling the role was “too dark” for him at that time. Ranveer, who had already played intense roles in films like Bajirao Mastani, decided that the character’s emotional and mental struggles were too much for him. As a result, the role went to Shahid Kapoor, who embraced the challenge and delivered a powerful performance.

Shahid Kapoor’s Iconic Performance

Shahid’s portrayal of Kabir Singh was raw and intense, striking a chord with audiences. The film became one of the highest-grossing films of 2019, earning Rs. 379 crore worldwide. Shahid’s career, which had seen ups and downs, was revived, and Kabir Singh became his biggest box office success. His performance in the film re-established him as one of Bollywood’s top actors, and the film’s success is still talked about today.

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh’s Unstoppable Rise

While Kabir Singh skyrocketed Shahid’s career, Ranveer Singh’s rejection of the role didn’t slow his own rise. Ranveer’s latest film, Dhurandhar, became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, earning Rs. 739 crore in India alone. His transformation for the role has been widely praised, cementing his status as one of the top stars in Bollywood.