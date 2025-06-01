Did you know Kamal Haasan was a makeup artist in Rambo 3?

Hyderabad: Did you know that before Kamal Haasan became a legendary actor, he once worked behind the scenes in Hollywood? Yes, the Indian actor actually worked as a makeup artist for Sylvester Stallone in the action film Rambo III! This hidden chapter of his life shows just how passionate he is about learning every part of filmmaking.

Learning from the Best in Hollywood

Kamal wasn’t just visiting the set—he trained seriously under Michael Westmore, a famous Hollywood makeup expert who won an Oscar. Kamal spent over a month learning prosthetic makeup and even created the bruises and wounds on Stallone’s face.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, he said, “I was working in the backlot. I made all the bumps on Mr Stallone’s face. I was learning makeup then and I was there for a month-and-a-half, learning prosthetic makeup. I wanted to learn the art because nobody wanted to learn that. It was such a pleasure because nobody knew me. I stopped at shops, drank cold drinks and I was walking in the street.”

From Hollywood to Star Trek

Kamal’s work didn’t stop at Rambo. He also contributed to Star Trek: First Contact, which was later nominated for an Academy Award. His name is officially listed in the IMDb credits under the makeup department—something very few actors from India can say!

Bringing It All Back Home

Kamal didn’t just learn for fun—he brought these skills to Indian cinema. Films like Dasavathaaram, Indian, and Avvai Shanmugi featured stunning makeup transformations, all thanks to what he learned in Hollywood. He wanted to do what no other actor dared: master the technical side of acting too.