Did you know Yuvraj Singh’s wife acted in the Harry Potter movies

Hyderabad: Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech, known for Salman Khan’s film Bodyguard and her appearance on Bigg Boss 7, recently surprised everyone by revealing her connection with one of the world’s biggest movie franchises. Before her Bollywood journey began, Hazel was actually a student at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films.

Worked in Three Harry Potter Movies

In a chat on the show Miss Field, hosted by Gaurav Kapur and Shibani Dandekar, Hazel shared that she appeared as a background actor in three films. She was seen in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. She played the role of a Hogwarts student and even appeared in the scene where Harry falls from his broom in the third film.

Her Experience on the Sets

Hazel described her time on the sets as the best experience of her professional life. She spoke about the high level of professionalism in western filmmaking. Children under sixteen had tutors, and the crew used Polaroid photos to ensure that hair and makeup looked exactly the same every day. Hazel also remembered the capes with inside pockets for wands and brooms, which made her feel fully part of the magical world.

Life After Acting

Hazel married cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 2016. She often supports him during matches and said his 150 against England in Cuttack in 2017 is her favorite innings. Hazel is currently focusing on learning to be a therapist while enjoying family life with Yuvraj and their children.