Did Yuzvendra Chahal just confirm his relationship on Netflix?

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, known as much for his witty personality as for his spin bowling, may have just confirmed what fans have been speculating for months — his relationship with popular RJ Mahvash. The buzz started after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, and now, a playful moment on The Great Indian Kapil Show has added fuel to the fire.

Chahal’s Flirty Comeback: “India Jaan Chuka Hai”

During his recent appearance on the Netflix show alongside Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, and Abhishek Sharma, Chahal was teased non-stop about his rumored love life. Comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda poked fun at him, with Krushna even calling him “Juicy Chahal.” When asked about the mysterious woman in his life, Chahal simply smiled and said, “India jaan chuka hai… chaar mahine pehle” (India already knows… four months ago), hinting at Mahvash without taking names.

Rishabh Pant’s Teasing and Instagram Banter

Pant couldn’t hold back either and joked, “He’s free now,” referring to Chahal’s recent divorce. The conversation turned light-hearted but revealing, especially when Krushna mentioned Chahal’s bold Instagram posts, teasing that he’s not really “scared” of public attention.

While many praised the couple, Mahvash had her share of online hate too. Some accused her of gaining fame through Chahal. She clapped back with proof of her long-standing career, sharing past interviews with MS Dhoni and Chris Gayle, reminding trolls she’s not new to the limelight.

Are They Dating or Just Friends?

Despite denying the relationship earlier, their public outings, IPL appearances, and even a recent ad together have fans convinced. Whether it’s friendship or something more, one thing’s for sure—Chahal knows how to bowl hearts over both on and off the field!