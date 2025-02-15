Didn’t disrespect PM Modi on his BC status: Telangana CM Revanth

CM Rervanth Reddy said he would appreciate Modi's commitment towards BCs if he conducted caste census along with national census this year.

Published: 15th February 2025 11:12 pm IST
Cm Revanth says he didn't intend to insult or disrespect PM Modi on his BC status.

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that he has neither insulted, nor disrespected Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter’s backward classes (BC) status, but has only said that because of Modi not being a born BC, he couldn’t be committed for the cause of the BCs.

On Saturday, February 15, Revanth Reddy met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss caste census in Telangana and SC categorisation.

Speaking with media, he felt that BJP state president G Kishan Reddy and Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay were misinterpreting his statement on Modi’s BC status.

He said that he would appreciate Modi’s commitment towards the BCs, if he conducted the caste census along with the national population census this year.

He said that he has invited Gandhi to one of the two public meetings being organised by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) in the state this month.

He announced that the SC categorisation will be given legal protection through a legislation that will be tabled in the assembly in the upcoming budget sessions.

