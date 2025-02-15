New ration cards to be issued in Telangana post elections, applications open

Hyderabad: While MeeSeva centres in Telangana have begun accepting applications for new ration cards, the document will be issued to eligible applicants only after the elections due to the model code of conduct in place.

The MCC is in place for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ Constituency and Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ Constituency elections on February 27. The term of the members of the two constituencies (MLCs), T Jeevan Reddy and Kura Raghotham Reddy is set to expire on March 29.

Ration cards in Telangana will only be issued once the MCC ends, until then, the government hopes to wrap up the application process. Aside from this, beneficiaries can be added or other changes can be made during the period.

Also Read Telangana govt stops new ration card applications at MeeSeva centers

MeeSeva centres warned against charging fee for application forms

Several complaints have been received that MeeSeva centres are charging people who approach them for application forms. The government has warned against such practices stating that the forms are to be given for free. The general public has been asked to report such instances to the police.

Who can apply for ration cards in Telangana and verification process

According to a DC report, those who have given applications during the Praja Palana and Prajavani need not reapply, as their applications are already being processed.

For applications to be accepted, field verification will be carried out by the deputy tahsildar of the civil supplies department which will then be processed through the mandal revenue officer and the district civil supplies officer before reaching the district collector. The commissioner of the civil supplies department will give the final approval to issue ration cards in Telangana.

6.68L families identified

The Telangana government has identified 6.68 lakh underprivileged families in the state eligible for new ration cards, a list of which has been sent to all district representatives in the state.

The names of 11,65,052 individuals are a part of this list of families.

The state will hold gram and basti sabhas inviting objections between January 20 to 24 following which a final list will be confirmed based on information provided by district collectors, expected to begin on January 26.

So far 30,000 applications have been received.

The issuing of these ration cards in Telangana will help in pushing other schemes promised by the Congress government including Aarogyasri, free electricity up to 200 units, Rs 500 gas cylinders, and fee reimbursement for students.

The eligibility for the cards and other schemes will be based on the Comprehensive Family Survey conducted by the government of Telangana in November last year.

According to the preliminary list, Hyderabad has the highest number of eligible families, with 83,285 families, while Vanaparthi district has the lowest number with 6,647 families.