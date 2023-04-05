Differently-abled surprise guests at IICD Iftar, Siasat announce du-ba-du for them

Hyderabad: Ideal Information Centre For Disabled (IICD) organises an Iftar party at Eden Garden, King Kothi. Along with differently-abled folks, many dignitaries grace the occasion and supported the cause of IICD.

Speaking on the occasion, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of the Siasat Daily said that “the support being made by the IICD for many years for the physically and mentally challenged children in all respects is unprecedented. For which Siasat also tried its best to cooperate with them in educational and especially connecting these differently-abled folks in marital bond through Du-Ba-du Mulaqat programme which was organized in the city and has yielded fruitful results.”

He said, “another Du-Ba-Du programme will be organized in the city for these differently-abled people after Ramadan.” Continuing his speech, he congratulated the institution and appreciated the efforts and said that with great patience and courage, support is being made for the improvement of the health of these innocent children in addition to their medical educational needs. He said, that he saw the performance of these innocent children before iftar and was shocked. It should be noted that Zaheeruddin Ali Khan associated with this organization from past 8 years.

Amir Shakil, MLA Bodhan congratulated the administration on seeing the performance of the students who are studying through IICD and said that “I have never seen such an organized institution in my 25 years of political life.” Expressing happiness over this, he immediately announced an assistance of Rs 11 lakh (Isaal-e-sawab) in the name of his late father. As soon as the time of Iftar approached, Amir Shakeel immediately got up from his seat and sat down to break the fast with these innocent differently-abled children. Seeing his love and affection, the children also expressed happiness.

Maulana Hamid Mohammad Khan, President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Telangana in his presidential address said that we should give courage and encouragement to these differently-abled students and extend all kinds of cooperation so that these children do not suffer from any kind of inferiority complex.

On this occasion, Naveed-ur-Rehman, Secretary, IICD welcomed all of the participants. Hafiz Muhammad Rashaduddin, President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Hyderabad and Chairman IICD Muhammad Abdul Azeem, Chairman Al Hamid Foundation, Mohammad Khalil-ur-Rehman, Vice President, Ghulam Moinuddin, Syed Salahuddin Dawar, Director Falcon Publisher, Ajnab Syed Tabrez Bakshi Program Organizer, Abid Farooqui, Yusuf Hassan Zaheer Irfan Maniar and other officials were also present.

Students studying in the institute also presented dialogues and plays. Mushtaq Athar, Principal, IICD conducted the proceedings of the program and thanked the guests.