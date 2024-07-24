Hyderabad: The Union Bank of India Differently-Abled Employees Federation (UBIDEF) has formally requested action against senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal following her controversial remarks about job quotas for the disabled.

In a letter addressed to chief secretary A Santhi Kumari on Tuesday, July 23, the UBIDEF demanded action under Section 92 of the Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016, which addresses atrocities against the differently-abled.

Smita Sabharwal, currently serving as the member-secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission, recently voiced her opinions on social media, expressing views against the Persons with Disability (PwD) reservation in the Civil Services Examination.

Her comments have sparked widespread outrage and criticism from various quarters, including the differently-abled community.

The UBIDEF’s letter accused Sabharwal of perpetuating harmful stereotypes and undermining the principles of equality enshrined in the Indian Constitution. They described her remarks as ‘premeditated’ and damaging to the differently-abled community, suggesting that her views hinder progress towards an inclusive society.

The federation emphasized that such statements not only impact individuals but also tarnish the reputation of the entire community. They called for a thorough investigation into the matter and urged for Smita Sabharwal’s dismissal if she continued to promote what they termed “harmful ideology.”

A complaint has also been registered by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the IAS officer, over her remarks. The complaint was lodged by social activist Bakka Judson after he approached the commission on Monday, July 22.

Activists of the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) staged a protest at the RTC X Roads on Monday, demanding Smita Sabharwal to tender her apology to the differently-abled community.

In response to the controversy, minister Dansari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, mentioned that Sabharwal’s comments have been brought to the chief ministers’ notice.