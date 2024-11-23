Difficult to digest Maharashtra results: Congress

Mumbai: Shaken by the near-total rout in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Congress said it is “surprised by the unexpected outcome” as it was going against the public sentiments, here on Saturday.

“We are absolutely surprised… The state President Nana F. Patole lost, 8-time winner Vijay Balasaheb Thorat was vanquished, veteran ex-chief minister Prithviraj Chavan was defeated… The Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar survived by a hair’s breadth,” said AICC General Secretary Ramesh Chennithala.

He said that in the morning the Maha Vikas Aghadi was leading in around 150 seats, and suddenly the trend reversed, raising doubts which the three parties will now review and decide on its future strategies.

While unconditionally and unhesitantly “accepting defeat for the debacle”, Chennithala said that the party will collect the complete data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and study it before making any definite comments.

“We are awaiting the full details on the results from the ECI… We shall analyse it, inquire into all respects and then present it before the people. We have the time,” said the AICC GS.

He said that the Congress enjoys the faith and confidence of the masses in Maharashtra and the party will do its best to live up to their expectations.

The MVA allies – Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) – had fought the elections unitedly with other smaller parties and were optimistic of bagging more than 150 seats, but have been reduced to around 45, with many big names biting the dust.

The ruling MahaYuti secured around 230 seats while independents and others bagged the remaining 10 seats in the 288-member house, as the final results are yet to be announced.