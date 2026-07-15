DIG asks Siddipet police to step up NDPS, cybercrime crackdown

Hyderabad: Rajanna Zone-III DIG (Full Additional Charge) and Joint Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Traffic, Sunpreeth Singh, IPS, visited the Siddipet Police Commissionerate on Wednesday, July 15, and reviewed law and order, crime control and policing initiatives with senior officers.

The DIG was received by Siddipet Police Commissioner Rashmi Perumal, IPS, who welcomed him by presenting a sapling. He was accorded a guard of honour by police personnel before planting a sapling on the Commissionerate premises. During the visit, he inspected the Commissionerate office, the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters and the CP’s office.

Later, Sunpreeth Singh chaired a review meeting attended by ACPs, Inspectors and Station House Officers (SHOs) from all police stations under the Commissionerate. During the meeting, Commissioner Rashmi Perumal gave a PowerPoint presentation on the district’s law and order situation, crime management and various innovative policing initiatives being implemented in the Commissionerate.

The DIG directed officers to expedite the upgradation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), closely monitor pending cases and speed up crime reviews. He also instructed officials to intensify surveillance on cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and organise awareness campaigns on the dangers of ganja and other narcotics among youth and the public.

Emphasising the need to tackle cybercrime, he asked officers to strengthen enforcement and create greater public awareness about cyber fraud. He also called for enhanced awareness of the functioning of She Teams among women and girl students.

The DIG stressed the importance of maintaining visible policing to instil a sense of security among citizens and directed SHOs to conduct regular vehicle checks in their respective jurisdictions.

DIG appreciates Commissionerate’s initiatives

He appreciated the Commissionerate’s flagship initiatives, ‘Mana Police Mana Ooru’ and ‘Siddipet Suraksha Netra’, and suggested expanding CCTV camera installation across all villages in the Commissionerate based on the success of the programmes. He also instructed officials to ensure cleanliness at all police station premises.

The review meeting was attended by Additional DCP (Administration) Kushalkar, Additional DCP (AR) Subhash Chandra Bose, ACPs, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and other police personnel.