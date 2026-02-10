Digital arrest in Hyderabad: 3 Delhi residents held for cheating Rs 1.07 cr

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Cyber Crime Police arrested three people for allegedly cheating a 62-year-old man to the tune of Rs 1.07 crore in a digital arrest scam.

The three accused – Gurdeep Singh alias Lucky Narang, 42, Harpreet Singh alias Karan Kowshik, 36, and Kumar Mohit alias Mohit Kowshik, 30 – are all from New Delhi. Gurdeep runs a money exchange and travel business, Harpreet Singh works as an RO technician and Kumar Mohit plans to start a food business.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, a resident of Hyderabad, he received a call from an unknown person on October 16, 2025, claiming to be an officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch. The victim was told that his Aadhaar card and phone number had been compromised and linked with a money laundering case.

He was kept under digital arrest during which another unknown person, posing as an investigating officer, called him, threatened him with arrest and directed him to transfer Rs 1.07 crore.

Upon realising he was duped, the victim lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime Police.

Investigation revealed that all three accused, along with two others, Prashant Kumar and Deepak Kumar, formed a gang and secured current bank accounts and internet banking credentials.

They lured account holders with commissions and lodged them in hotels across Delhi, Jaipur and other cities, where the fraud operations were carried out.

“Deepak Kumar’s YES bank account acted as the mule account. Victims of digital arrest would transfer their money to his account, which would automatically get routed to the kingpin, and commissions were paid to the gang members,” police said.

Deepak Kumar and Prashant Kumar were earlier arrested in New Delhi and remanded to judicial custody.

Police further said that the gang would often pose as officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Customs and the Mumbai Crime Branch and threaten victims with non-bailable warrants, keeping them under surveillance through video calls.