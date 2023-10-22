Digital Citizen Summit begins on Nov 2 to showcase convergence of technology, social innovation

The Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) and the Centre for Development Policy & Practice (CDPP) will host the 5th Digital Citizen Summit 2023, a flagship event celebrating the convergence of technology and social innovation. This annual gathering brings together a diverse audience of scholars, academics, practitioners, civil society organisations, and government representatives deeply invested in technology, digital citizenship, and social innovation.

Set to take place from November 2nd to 4th at T-Hub in Hyderabad, India, the summit has garnered support from notable figures such as Jayesh Ranjan, Department of IT, Government of Telangana, and T-Hub.

The 5th Digital Citizen Summit 2023 is a three-day extravaganza that caters to the intellectual cravings of its participants. It promises an intellectually stimulating experience, offering a platform to exchange insights, ideas, and experiences related to technology’s impact on society. Attendees can learn from leading experts in the field, engage in keynote speeches, participate in panel discussions, attend paper presentations, join immersive workshops, and enjoy valuable networking opportunities.

The core objective of this summit is to offer a deep dive into the challenges India and other Low and low-middle-income countries (LMICs) face as they navigate the complexities of digitalisation. Moreover, the summit aims to inspire innovation and promote a broader understanding of the digital world we inhabit.

This summit is a testament to the collective efforts of its primary partners, including the DEF, CDPP, A-CODE, IIIT, T-Hub, and the Government of Telangana. Their unwavering commitment and shared vision provide the foundation upon which this event stands. Associate partners, such as Law for All, the Association for Progressive Communications (APC), Broadband India Forum (BIF), and the Internet Society India, have contributed their expertise, enhancing the summit’s potential to make a lasting impact in the fields of technology, digital citizenship, and social innovation.

The summit starts with research papers that will be presented in a hybrid mode. A post-lunch session, beginning at 2 p.m., will host a distinguished guest list of academics. Some selected papers will be published in the Journal of Development Policy and Practice, underlining the summit’s commitment to advancing knowledge in the field. These papers will cover a wide range of topics, from Data Ownership and Data Protection to AI Regulations, AI Dark Patterns, Digitization of the Indian Judiciary System, Platformized Unionism, and the challenges faced by Transgender in the Digital Age and Minority Surveillance.

These next two days are dedicated to a dynamic and diverse range of workshops, including lightning talks, roundtable discussions, and interactive workshops. Various institutions will organise these workshops, covering themes such as “Internet as a Digital Common,” “Digitally Transforming Rural Communities,” “Gender and Digital Rights,” “Governance and Digital Divide,” “Frontier Technology in India,” and “Regulation of AI,” among others. A diverse array of organisations, including Broadband India Forum, Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC), Digital Futures Lab, Point of View, Campbell South Asia, Artha Global, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), Institute of Livelihood Research and Training (ILRT), Agami/OpenNyAi, Law for All, Article 14, Nepal Internet Foundation, and Global Digital Inclusion Partnership (GDIP), will join the Digital Citizen Summit, contributing their expertise and perspectives to these discussions. Registration for both these days will commence at 9 AM.

An engaging Exhibition/Expo will highlight the 5th Digital Citizen Summit 2023, spanning all three days. It will showcase DEF’s digital journey and CDPP’s research and feature stalls from other participating organisations. Additionally, thanks to Jayesh Ranjan, the Government of Telangana will host an exhibition where startups will pitch their work to delegates. Following this, a visit to T-Works’ innovation hub will spotlight grassroots innovators, particularly from rural Telangana. This Expo promises to be a vibrant showcase of innovation at its finest.

The summit features an Inaugural Plenary Session and a Closing Endnote, during which prominent scholars and experts share their insights and ideas, all centred on the summit’s theme, “Commoning the Internet for a Vibrant Democracy.” Distinguished speakers include Jayesh Ranjan, Sonia Jorge, Shiv Kumar, Santhosh Babu, Nikhil Dey, Priya Ramani, Vijay Bhaskar, Prof. Rekha Pandey, Prof Amir Ullah Khan, Osama Manzar, Kunal Kamra and more.

Anjana Divakar is associated with the Centre for Development Policy & Practice (CDPP), Hyderabad.