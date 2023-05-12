Digital intelligence firm Similarweb cuts another 6% of staff

The majority of those laid off are based outside of Israel.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th May 2023 1:52 pm IST
Time running out for laid off H-1B professionals: FIIDS
(Representative image)

San Francisco: Digital intelligence company Similarweb has laid off around 6 per cent of its workforce, or over 60 employees, in another round of job cuts.

According to CTech, the cutbacks were announced together with the company’s results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The majority of those laid off are based outside of Israel.

MS Education Academy

In November last year, Similarweb laid off about 10 per cent of its team, around 130 employees, when it announced its results for the third quarter of 2022.

Moreover, the report said Similarweb, which creates measurement tools for analysing web behaviour and traffic analytics, saw its cash and cash equivalents fall to $75.3 million at the end of March.

Also Read
Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible female CEO of Twitter?

In future, the company anticipates total revenue for 2023 to fall within the range of $221 million to $222 million, with a mid-point growth rate of approximately 15 per cent (year-over-year), the report added.

Meanwhile, e-commerce platform Shopify has announced to lay off 20 per cent of its workforce which will impact more than 2,000 people.

The company also announced that the American multinational corporation Flexport will buy Shopify Logistics.

“Shopify will be smaller by about 20 per cent and Flexport will buy Shopify Logistics; this means some of you will leave Shopify today. I recognise the crushing impact this decision has on some of you, and did not make this decision lightly,” said the company’s CEO Tobi Lutke.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th May 2023 1:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button