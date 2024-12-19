Digvijay Rathee evicted from Bigg Boss 18 house, fans angry

Mumbai: In a shocking twist, one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 18 Digvijay Rathee has been eliminated from the house.

Insiders revealed that this shocking eviction has been orchestrated through housemate votes and it has left fans fuming, with many accusing the makers of unfairly targeting him.

Breaking #BiggBoss18#DigvijayRathee eliminated by Housemates



Digvijay was among eight contestants nominated for eviction this week, alongside Avinash, Vivian, Eisha, Rajat, Chahat, Shilpa, and Karanveer. His elimination comes as a significant blow to his growing fan base, who were rallying for his win in the reality show.

The drama leading up to this eviction was intense. During a critical task, housemate Shrutika was given a series of challenging decisions, which involved choosing between securing the house’s ration supply or manipulating nominations.

Her decision to prioritize nomination twists over ration supplies earned her a stern warning from Bigg Boss, who intervened and presented her with a final ultimatum.

Shrutika was forced to choose between nominating all housemates for eviction or securing the house ration. Opting to safeguard the ration, Shrutika inadvertently triggered a massive nomination twist. As a result, Bigg Boss declared that all 13 housemates, excluding Shrutika, would face eviction this week.

The decision has not gone down well with the audience. Social media is abuzz with fans slamming the show’s makers for what they perceive as a deliberate plot against Digvijay. Many believe his wildcard entry in the first week of November, coupled with his consistent performance, made him a strong contender, threatening other housemates.