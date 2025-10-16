Digvijaya Singh alleges SIR aimed at ‘vote theft’

Barabanki: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday alleged that the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across India is aimed at facilitating “vote theft”, and claimed that the constituent parties of the INDIA bloc will strongly oppose it with documentary evidence.

Speaking at a private event here, Singh accused the BJP of having 62 lakh voters removed from the electoral rolls in Bihar to influence assembly elections. He asserted, however, that the alliance in Bihar would still form the government.

“The alliance in Bihar is contesting very strongly and will defeat the NDA. People are fed up with Nitish Kumar’s government,” Singh said.

Responding to questions, he said, “The Election Commission will implement SIR across India to facilitate vote theft. The constituent parties of the INDIA bloc will strongly oppose this with documentary evidence.”

He further charged that the central government is violating the fundamental rights of citizens.

Singh asserted that the Congress would contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections with full strength.

SIR is a comprehensive house-to-house verification process conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to thoroughly revise the electoral rolls of a state or region. The aim of SIR is to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll while removing ineligible entries.