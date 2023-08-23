Digvijaya Singh’s ‘ISRO scientists not paid salary’ remark sparks row

Bhopal: On a day when India’s moon lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil as planned, and became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat, Congress Rajy Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh’s comment on ISRO scientists behind the mission triggered a controversy on Wednesday, August 23.

“ISRO scientists behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission have not been paid their salaries,” Singh said, claiming that this has been reported in some sections of the media.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said: “It’s a very proud moment for all of us. ISRO scientists are making efforts for the successful lunar landing of Chandryaan-3. We pray to the Almighty for their success. But there are reports in newspapers that the scientists who made this happen have not received their salary for 17 months. The Prime Minister should take note of this too.”

Responding to Singh’s remarks, Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma said that the Congress leader always tries to defame the country.

“Digvijaya Singh is trying to defame the country. Everyone is proud of Chandrayaan-3 and our scientists, but he (Singh) is raising questions on this,” Sharma added.

#WATCH | Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "We are proud that ISRO scientists are making an effort for the successful lunar landing of Chandryaan. We pray to the Almighty for their success. But there are reports in newspapers that the scientists who made this happen have not… pic.twitter.com/5f827vP52k — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “The country is proud of our scientists. I want to thank all the scientists from the bottom of my heart. The country has achieved a lot under Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.”