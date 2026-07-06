Diljit Dosanjh after Zee5 removes Satluj: ‘Already downloaded’

Mumbai: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has finally reacted to the removal of his highly anticipated movie ‘Satluj’ from streaming platform ZEE5 in India, in just a day.

Early on Monday, Diljit hosted an Instagram live session where he thanked fans for their support. During the live, he repeatedly emphasized that once something is shared online, it cannot be erased. He also urged fans who have already watched and downloaded the film to share it with those who haven’t seen it yet.

In the video, Diljit said, “I came live on Instagram to thank people for watching Satluj. What I had feared actually happened. I thought the film would be taken down by Monday when the offices would be opened, but I had no idea that it would be banned on Sunday only. But I was sure that it would be banned. That’s why we didn’t promote the film. It was best to release the film (online) without any promotion.”

“But now I am satisfied and grateful that today’s youth is talking about Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film has reached every home. And, I want to congratulate the entire team that our film has finally made it to the people. This was the only way to release the film. I am now tension free. People have already downloaded the movie so now I am tension-free. No one can stop the film now.”

The ‘Udta Punjab’ singer went on to state that “I saw a video from Rajasthan where people are watching the film in the Gurdwara; I felt very happy. Please show it to your friends and everyone around you. The film will not stop now.”

“I am fighting for the movie from the last four years. I am happy that the film is finally released this way.”

For the uninitiated, the movie directed by Honey Trehan, has been written on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, premiered on ZEE5 in India on Friday under the title ‘Satluj’.

The film, to everybody’s shock, was removed from the Indian platform on Sunday.

The statement shared by ZEE5 on their social media account read, “In light of the current developments, ‘Satluj’ will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.” The streaming platform also thanked viewers for their overwhelming response, stating that it stands firmly by the film and its creative vision.

Director Honey Trehan reacted to the development by sharing ZEE5’s statement on his social media account and wrote, “Tera bhana meetha lage.”

For the uninitiated, in ‘Satluj,’ Diljit essays the role of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist who investigated the illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994 before he was abducted in 1995.

Reportedly, the film was stuck after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sought 127 cuts. The movie has been produced by Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala under the banners MacGuffin Pictures and RSVP. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.