Diljit Dosanjh brings Punjabi swag to Paris’ Eiffel Tower

Mumbai: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently on the UK and European leg of his highly anticipated Aura World Tour 2026, shared glimpses from his Paris leg.

Taking to Instagram, he gave a peek into his time in the French capital. Diljit shared a couple of his pictures on social media with the caption, “Paris was Pure Romance Tomorrow, Vienna at,” hinting at his next stop on the European journey. Known for his distinctive Punjabi style, Diljit added his own desi touch to the Paris backdrop.

In the images, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor could be seen striking various poses against Eiffel tower. He also shared glimpses from his Paris concert, capturing the electrifying atmosphere inside the venue. The pictures show fans cheering enthusiastically for Diljit as he performs on stage, while one heartwarming moment features the singer kissing the hands of his fans.

A few days ago, Diljit Dosanjh gave a glimpse of his time in Prague, where he explored the Czech capital between concerts during his ongoing Aura World Tour. Through a series of social media posts, he offered glimpses of the city’s architecture, food, waterways and local culture. In one of the videos, Diljit was seen enjoying a boat ride through Prague’s waterways. True to his Punjabi roots, he broke into his signature bhangra moves and even taught the dance to some of the locals and members of the boat’s crew, who happily followed his steps.

Speaking about the tour, Diljit’s Berlin concert kicked off a nine-city arena run across the UK and Europe as part of his Aura World Tour 2026. The singer-actor will next bring his music to several prominent destinations, including, Dublin, Milan and Amsterdam. A major highlight of the tour will be Diljit’s much-awaited performance at London’s Wembley Stadium, one of the world’s most renowned venues.