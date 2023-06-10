Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift?

The tweet by the singer-actor has now been deleted

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 10th June 2023 10:10 am IST
Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift?
Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift (IANS)

Mumbai: Popular Punjabi-singer Diljit Dosanjh had a hilarious reaction to a news report claiming he got “touchy” with American singer Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver.

In a now deleted tweet, Diljit joked about the news report and said that there’s “something called privacy.”

Diljit was replying to a news report by a Canadian outlet, which had the headline: “BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being ‘touch touch’.”

MS Education Academy

To which, Diljit re-tweeted with the caption: “Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa.”

The tweet by the singer-actor has now been deleted. However, screenshots of his tweet are doing the rounds.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 10th June 2023 10:10 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button