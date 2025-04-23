Diljit Dosanjh finishes ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, reveals release date

Mumbai: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh shared that the shoot for his upcoming film “Sardaar Ji 3” has finally finished and is slated to release on June 27.

Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself posing next to a bike. In the image, the actor-singer is seen sporting a leather jacket paired with denims, sneakers and sunglasses.

“SARDAAR JI 3 Releasing 27th June Finally Shoot Finish Ho Geya Sari Team Ne Baut Mehnat Kiti Aa.. Baba Bhaag Lavey Milde an Theaters Ch BOOOOOOO… MAIN TAN DAR GI (Sardaar Ji 3 is released on 27th June. The shoot has finally finished. The team has worked really hard on the film. Let’s meet in the theaters.)”

Sardaarji was first released in 2015. The Punjabi fantasy horror comedy film is directed by Rohit Jugraj. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa in lead roles. Sardaar Ji is one of the first fantasy films to be made in Punjabi cinema. It had the biggest opening ever for a Punjabi film in Punjab.

It revolves around Jaggi, who is tasked with driving away a ghost, who haunts a mansion in London. However hilarious situations ensue when he falls in love with the ghost.

The second installment was released in 2016. The film saw Diljit in a triple role alongside Monica Gill, and Sonam Bajwa. It told the story of a farmer, desperate to save his village from financial ruin, who travels overseas in search of greener pastures. However, his life turns upside down after he becomes the target of a criminal nexus.

The actor, who was last seen in “Amar Singh Chamkila”, will next be seen in Punjab ’95 is an upcoming period drama film directed by Honey Trehan. It is based on the life of prominent Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky.