Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir’s film to release in Pakistan

Mumbai: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, starring Neeru Bajwa and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, is getting a lot of hate online. Many people are calling for a boycott of the film and want it to be banned in India because it features Pakistani actors.

No Release in India

In a surprising move, Sardaar Ji 3 will not release in India at all. Instead, it will hit screens only in overseas countries, including Pakistan, on June 27, 2025. Yes, you read that right — the film is banned in its home country but allowed in Pakistan, where it stars one of their own popular actresses.

Diljit made it official on Instagram with the caption:

Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN “

Meanwhile, Indian viewers trying to watch the trailer on YouTube are met with a message: “This video is not available in your country.”

FWICE Urges CBFC to Deny Release in India

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has asked the CBFC not to give the film a release certificate. They said the film goes against national interest and should not be shown in Indian theatres.

Why People Are Angry

The biggest reason for the backlash is the casting of Hania Aamir, who reportedly made anti-India comments after Operation Sindoor, India’s military action against terror camps. Her Instagram account is also blocked in India now. The film also includes Pakistani actors like Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela, which upset many people.

Directed by Amar Hundal, the movie is a mix of horror and comedy. It shows Diljit and Hania as ghost hunters trying to remove a spirit from a haunted house in the UK. Neeru Bajwa also plays a big role, and there’s a love triangle between the three.