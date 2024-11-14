Diljit Dosanjh takes auto ride in Hyderabad, visits Charminar

Hyderabad: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has arrived in Hyderabad for his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati concert, set to take place on November 15. The singer, known for his energetic performances, landed in the city on November 13 and took the opportunity to explore some of Hyderabad’s iconic spots before the big show.

Diljit gave fans a glimpse of his city tour through Instagram, where he shared a video of himself enjoying a classic auto rickshaw ride. He visited the famous Charminar, soaking in its historical charm during the early morning hours when the area is peaceful and serene.

Fans loved seeing him embrace Hyderabad’s local vibe and culture, as he took a moment to enjoy the sights of the city.

In addition to Charminar, Diljit stopped by a Gurudwara to seek blessings ahead of the concert. Looks like he also visited the iconic Falaknuma Palace.

Excited Hyderabadis quickly flooded Diljit’s comments section with messages welcoming him to the city. Many also recommended he try the legendary Hyderabadi biryani before he leaves.

Diljit Dosanjh Hyderabad Concert Details

Date: November 15, 2024

Venue: GMR Arena, Airport Approach Road, Hyderabad

Doors Open: 6 PM

The concert promises powerful visuals, electrifying performances, and all of Diljit’s biggest hits, offering a night packed with Desi music and Punjabi energy.