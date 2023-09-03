Dinesh Karthik favours Pakistan bowling, finds it more attacking than Indians

Karachi: Indian cricketer turned commentator, Dinesh Karthik prefers Pakistan pacers over India’s. He gave insights on the Pakistani trio of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi and counted them as deadly on Sri Lankan wickets.

Talking to Cricbuzz, Karthik stated, “Shaheen, Haris Rauf, and Naseem can bowl 90+ consistently and all three are very different. Shaheen Shah, obviously the left arm, has an angle to it and brings the ball back in, Naseem Shah swings the ball both ways, Haris is arguably one of the best bowlers right now at the back end of an inning because of his skid and the nasty bouncer that he’s got.”

On being asked whom he would prefer to bat on these wickets, he found Indian pacers (Mohammad Siraj, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah) comfortable to face. He mentioned the bounce that the Pakistani trio generated off the pitch as a reason not to play them.

“For me, they are a far more potent attack on flat wickets. If there is something in the pitch then both attacks at all times become very equal but if I had to play an attack I have a feeling,” said Karthik.

He further added, “I have a better chance of probably playing Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami only because the bounce they’ll get will be slightly lesser than what these three other bowlers can do from Pakistan.”

The Pakistani pace trio clinched all the 10 wickets that fell on Saturday night. However, the match got called off due to rain, and both teams shared a point each. Pakistan with three points qualified for the next stage.