Dipika Kakar dances with newborn son, video goes viral

Mumbai: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, one of the most adored couples on television, recently experienced the joys of parenthood with the birth of their first child, Ruhaan, on June 21, 2023. The overjoyed parents have been sharing adorable photos of their little bundle of joy on social media, melting their fans’ hearts. Dipika’s happy dance moment with Ruhaan recently went viral, demonstrating the pure joy of motherhood.

Dipika Kakar and Baby Ruhaan Perform a Heartwarming Dance

On July 24, 2023, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a lovely video on his Instagram stories. Dipika and her one-month-old son, Ruhaan, were captured in a tender moment in the video. The new mommy softly danced with her child in their bedroom, exuding pure joy.

Dipika’s love and happiness shone through as she swayed to the music, holding Ruhaan’s teeny tiny hand. The touching sight enchanted fans and showered them with affection.

Dipika Shares Special Moments in Her First-Ever Photo

Dipika Kakar posted an endearing photo of herself and her newborn son, Ruhaan, on July 21, 2023.

Shoaib cradled the baby boy lovingly in the photo, while Dipika held his tiny hands and showered him with affection. As they gazed at their little bundle of joy, the proud parents’ faces lit up with joy. Dipika thanked her fans for their prayers and love for her child.