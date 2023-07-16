Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim’s baby boy’s name revealed

Mumbai: The adorable couple, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, are celebrating the most beautiful phase of their lives after welcoming their baby boy on June 21, 2023. The couple is now embracing the joys of parenthood after five years of marital bliss since their dreamy wedding ceremony on February 22, 2018.

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim’s son name

Dipika and Shoaib officially introduced their baby boy’s name in an adorable way in their latest vlog. The entire family gathered and, using the LED Alphabet, revealed his name to be “RUHAAN.” The family celebrated with a gorgeous blue-hued cake adorned with adorable shoes, teddy bears, and a train. Customized cupcakes were also made for each family member, making it a memorable occasion.

Funny Story: Ruhaan’s Adorable Mistake

Shoaib recently shared a touching and amusing story about their son, Ruhaan. Shoaib revealed in a vlog posted on July 15, 2023, that Ruhaan had peed on his phone two days before. Dipika added, “bilkul mera beta hai” (he’s exactly like my son), saying Ruhaan has already shown his mischievous side.

A Grand welcome

The couple’s baby boy was welcomed into the world on July 10, 2023. The house was decorated with blue and white balloons, creating the ideal backdrop for happy photos. Shoaib and Dipika posed happily with Ruhaan, capturing priceless moments. The “BOSS BABY” welcome cake featured adorable caricatures of a baby boy with a bow.

Fans are overjoyed for the happy couple and their adorable little munchkin as Shoaib continues to share priceless glimpses of their new journey on social media.