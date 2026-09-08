Dipika Kakar’s sister-in-law Saba raises alarm over home theft

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber Saba Ibrahim has raised concerns after several valuable belongings mysteriously disappeared from her house within a few weeks.

In her latest vlog, Saba and her husband Khalid Niyaz, popularly known as Sunny, revealed that they have been unable to locate her gold chain and a diamond earring. According to Sunny, Saba had kept the chain inside a jewellery box, but it later went missing.

The couple shared that this was not an isolated incident. Saba also could not find her expensive digital watch, while her cousin Riza reportedly lost a purse containing some cash. They further claimed that even food items had been disappearing from the house.

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Saba admitted that she had been careless with her belongings because she never felt the need to hide them at home. She explained that members of the household staff would previously return anything they found lying around.

While no one has been publicly accused, the repeated disappearances have left the family worried and confused. Saba clarified that she was more upset with herself for being careless than about the money she had lost.

With a gold chain, diamond earring, watch, cash and other items now unaccounted for, Saba and Sunny appear determined to understand what exactly has been happening inside their home