Dipke seeks removal of ‘rude’ cop from home security duty

Chhatrapati: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke confronted a police sub-inspector (PSI) deployed as part of the security detail at his home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly preventing people from meeting him and sought his removal from duty.

He accused the officer of being “rude” to visitors and trying to restrict and monitor people entering his residence in the Waluj MIDC area of the central Maharashtra city.

Dipke, who was provided security following threats and to manage the crowd at his home, also alleged that state CID personnel in plainclothes were roaming near his residence and then reporting in a social media group named ‘Hit Spray’.

Also Read CJP’s Dipke claims personal data displayed at Delhi cyber summit

A couple of videos showing the CJP founder speaking to a senior police official over the phone and a PSI at his residence went viral on social media platforms on Friday.

During the conversations, Dipke is heard reprimanding the PSI and also seeking his removal from the security staff deployed at his home.

STORY | 'Don't behave like Delhi police': Dipke seeks removal of 'rude' cop from security duty at his home



Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke confronted a police sub-inspector (PSI) deployed as part of the security detail at his home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar… pic.twitter.com/cqh6SAEK80 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2026

”What is the problem in allowing people to come into my home when I am asking them to come in? Why are you behaving like the Delhi police? No problem has occurred till today. I am seeing you for the first time. You (police) will not tell me whom I should meet and whom I should not meet,” Dipke is heard telling the PSI, who is in civil dress, in one of the videos.

”You please go out, I don’t want you in my house,” the 30-year-old activist told the PSI, whom he identified only as Suresh.

In the second video, Dipke is seen complaining to the senior police official over the phone about the PSI.

“A PSI named Suresh has come here, and he is very rude to people coming to meet me. He is telling people to go out. Is this being done deliberately? I don’t want him; remove him from here,” the CJP founder is heard telling the police official.

On the same call, he alleged state CID personnel were moving around his home.

“A reporter told me some CID people were spotted near my home. When police tried to remove them, they revealed they were from the CID. The reporter also saw that a WhatsApp group was open on the phone of one of the CID personnel and it was named ‘Hit Spray’. The reporter told me they were sending their reports from here,” Dipke claimed.

Despite repeated attempts, DCP Pankaj Atulkar, whose jurisdiction covers the Waluj MIDC area, was not available for comments on claims made by the CJP founder.