CJP’s Dipke claims personal data displayed at Delhi cyber summit

Dipke questioned if the government was using US companies to "spy" on the organisation.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, Friday, July 24. (Source: PTI)

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and national convener Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that his personal information, including his phone number, was displayed on screen at a cybersecurity summit in New Delhi, attended by several government officials.

Dipke said the incident occurred during the FutureCrime Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, where a US-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, Resecurity, reportedly used his data to demonstrate its AI tool. “My info was put on display by a US-based AI startup @RESecurity to showcase their AI tool during FutureCrime Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam,” he wrote on X.

Dipke said he learnt of the incident from someone who attended the summit, and alleged that it took place in the presence of “many Govt officials”. He questioned how such a display was permitted and asked whether the government was relying on American companies to “spy” on Indian citizens.

Subhan Bakery

The FutureCrime Summit 2026 was held on August 6 and 7 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, organised by the Future Crime Research Foundation. The two-day event’s agenda covers cybercrime, AI, digital forensics, fraud prevention, cyber law and national security, and drew participation from police, defence and government officials among others.

Neither Resecurity nor the summit organisers have issued a public response to Dipke’s allegation so far.

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