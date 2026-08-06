Kya Bolti Public: CJP’s nationwide listening tour from September

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Thursday, August 6, announced ‘Kya Bolti Public,’ a nationwide listening tour, starting from September 1.

According to its spokesperson, Saurav Das, it is a public cadre onboarding strategy aimed at listening to people, especially the youth, who are at the grassroots. “We want to hear the aspirations, anxieties, and ideas of India’s young generation and work together towards building a brighter future,” said his X post.

#Important: Here is our agenda.



This September, the Cockroach Janta Party begins its ‘Kya Bolti Public’ listening tour. We are taking this movement to the grassroots to listen. We want to hear the aspirations, anxieties, and ideas of India’s young generation and the together… pic.twitter.com/hvPLsFx88r — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 6, 2026

CJP has invited citizens to join – cockroachjantaparty.org/join – a repository of misuse of the judiciary, executive roles, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other state agencies, horse-trading of elective representatives and political misuse.

CJP maintains that education reform and unemployment will remain its top priority, with the ECI, the judiciary, and the media held accountable when required. “We will also relentlessly push for institutional accountability because a democracy cannot function when institutions stop being accountable for their (in)actions,” Das said.

Platform is free, beware of scammers: warns CJP

The Cockroach Janta Party has said they are not accepting any funds and warned citizens of scammers or any calls for donations in its name. “Formal channels for financial contributions will be announced in due course, through the party’s official website and verified social media handles only,” read the statement.

No interest in politics for now, will act as pressure group

A day earlier, the CJP said that they will act as a pressure group on governments and people in power. “Entering electoral politics under these conditions risks trapping CJP’s energy in institutional battles for survival, rather than in ground-level reform,” the statement read.