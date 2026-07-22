Diplomacy only path to Middle East stability, says Saudi FM

He stressed the need for stronger dialogue and joint action to confront regional challenges.

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Saudi Foreign Minister in a formal meeting, wearing traditional attire, with Saudi flags in the backdrop.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks during the 16th Gulf Research Meeting via video conference. (Photo: SPA)

Riyadh: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said diplomacy is the only way to achieve lasting stability in the Middle East, stressing that military force alone cannot resolve the region’s conflicts.

Speaking via video conference at the 16th Gulf Research Meeting in Cambridge, United Kingdom on Tuesday, July 21, Prince Faisal said recent developments had highlighted how regional tensions can quickly affect global security, energy markets and economic growth.

In a video shared by Al Ekhbariya on its X account, the foreign minister said there was “no alternative to diplomacy”, calling for sustainable political solutions that address the root causes of conflicts rather than relying on military action or temporary de-escalation.

Subhan Bakery

He urged countries to work towards a regional order founded on respect for state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, freedom of navigation and adherence to international law. He added that violations of these principles should be met with accountability, warning that policies of aggression and domination only undermine regional security and stability.

Prince Faisal’s remarks come amid continued tensions following the Israel-Iran war, which began on February 28. Despite ceasefire announcements in recent months, the conflict has persisted with repeated military exchanges. As of July 22, the United States has carried out its 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iran, while Tehran has continued launching retaliatory missile attacks, keeping the region on edge.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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