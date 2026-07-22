Iran strikes Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan after fresh US attacks

The conflict between the United States and Iran widened further on Wednesday, July 22, as Tehran launched fresh retaliatory attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan following an 11th consecutive night of US air strikes on Iranian military targets.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the war has cost the United States USD 37.5 billion, while the latest escalation continued to disrupt regional security, aviation, shipping and energy markets.

Follow our live coverage for the latest developments.

Jordan intercepts four Iranian missiles

Jordan’s Armed Forces said its air defence systems intercepted four Iranian missiles after Iran launched fresh attacks targeting the kingdom.

According to the military:

Four missiles were intercepted.

Two landed in remote, unpopulated areas.

No casualties or material damage were reported.

Missile warning sirens sounded in the southern port city of Aqaba, with smoke trails visible over the area. Israeli officials said the missiles targeted Jordan and confirmed that no debris entered Israeli territory.

Jordan has repeatedly come under Iranian attacks because it hosts US troops and military aircraft.

Also Read US completes 11th night of Iran strikes, talks overshadowed

Iran says it targeted bases in Jordan and Bahrain

Iran’s army said it had targeted Azraq Air Base in Jordan and Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, both of which host US military assets.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that any US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities would be regarded as an expansion of the war, adding that US interests and those of its allies would become legitimate targets.

Iran claims drone attacks on US targets in Kuwait

Iranian military officials claimed drones targeted US military equipment west of Kuwait.

State broadcaster IRIB later reported that Iran had also attacked Camp Doha with drones. There was no immediate confirmation from US or Kuwaiti authorities.

The Washington Post, citing a US official, reported that Iran had stepped up attacks on Jordan because Washington was preparing to deploy additional military aircraft there.

Kuwait reports fires after attacks

Kuwait reported fresh Iranian attacks, with local media saying a desalination plant and power stations caught fire.

The incidents heightened concerns over the security of critical infrastructure across the Gulf.

Explosions reported across Iran as fresh strikes continue

Explosions and air defence activity were reported across several parts of Iran overnight as fresh US strikes hit military targets.

Iranian media reported:

Air defences were activated in eastern and western Tehran.

Explosions in Sirik, Hormozgan province.

Blasts in Konarak and Chabahar in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

A strike on a military area near Tabriz.

Air defence activity in Mahabad, West Azerbaijan province.

Explosions in Bushehr, Ilam and Hamadan provinces.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said operations to “punish the aggressor” were continuing.

WATCH: Busy night in Tehran



AD active pic.twitter.com/3axgKtBSLj — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 22, 2026

US carries out 11th consecutive night of air strikes

US Central Command said American forces carried out an 11th consecutive night of strikes on military targets in western and southern Iran.

President Donald Trump said Iran was “desperate” for negotiations but warned Washington could launch a major strike on Pickaxe Mountain, a heavily fortified site believed to be linked to Iran’s nuclear programme.

Tehran warned that any attack on its nuclear facilities would be treated as an expansion of the war.

Rubio warns over Strait of Hormuz

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that allowing Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz would set a dangerous global precedent.

Speaking at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, Rubio said freedom of navigation must be protected and warned against any attempt to control or impose tolls on one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

He said Washington remained open to diplomacy if Tehran honoured its commitments but would protect US interests and those of its allies if necessary.

.@SecRubio on Iran: "The U.S. remains open and willing to engage in positive, constructive negotiations and talks so long as the commitments that are made are kept — and when those commitments are not kept, which is what's happened in this particular case, then there will be… pic.twitter.com/f0vRAM4CcS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 22, 2026

Report says Iran has restored missile capability

Iran has restored parts of its missile capability despite months of US and Israeli attacks, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing military analysts and satellite imagery.

The report said Tehran had resumed operations at several underground missile facilities while continuing missile and drone attacks against US forces and regional allies.

Oil prices edge higher

Oil prices rose in early Wednesday trading amid concerns over further supply disruptions.

Brent crude rose to USD 91.51 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate climbed to USD 84.64 a barrel.

Markets remained focused on developments in the Strait of Hormuz and the expanding regional conflict.

UAE airlines extend Gulf flight disruptions

Several airlines continued adjusting operations because of the deteriorating security situation.

Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia suspended or cancelled services on routes involving Kuwait, Bahrain and other Gulf destinations.

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before travelling and allow extra time at airports.

Houthis threaten ships using Saudi ports

Yemen’s Houthi movement warned shipping companies that vessels using Saudi Arabian ports could be attacked as it moved to enforce its recently announced naval blockade.

The warning prompted several tankers carrying Saudi crude bound for China and India to reverse course in the Red Sea, increasing concerns over global energy supplies and maritime security.

Lebanon advances Hezbollah disarmament plan

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited Zawtar al-Gharbiya, one of several pilot areas where the Lebanese army is working to remove Hezbollah weapons under a US-backed agreement with Israel.

Salam reiterated that Lebanon would continue diplomatic efforts to secure a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

More than 400,000 remain displaced in Lebanon

The United Nations said more than 400,000 people remain displaced across Lebanon because of continued insecurity.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said many families remained unable to return home because of ongoing attacks, damaged infrastructure and limited access to essential services. He added that many displaced people were increasingly relying on loans to pay for food, medicines and other basic necessities.