Direct flight services launched from Hyderabad to Muscat

Hyderabad: Salam Air, a low-cost airline, has inaugurated direct flights from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, to Muscat, Oman.

The flights are scheduled to depart from Hyderabad every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Recently, another airline, Air India Express, announced the commencement of daily direct flights connecting Mumbai-Dammam and Hyderabad-Dammam. However, operations on these routes will commence on January 19, 2024.

Previously, direct flights were launched between Hyderabad and Frankfurt, Singapore, Colombo, Ras Al Khaimah, among other destinations.

The direct flight linking Hyderabad and Muscat is the latest addition to this expanding list.