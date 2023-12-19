Direct flight services launched from Hyderabad to Muscat

Previously, direct flights were launched between Hyderabad and Frankfurt, Singapore, Colombo, Ras Al Khaimah, among other destinations.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th December 2023 10:34 am IST
Flights from Shivamogga to Hyderabad launched by Star Air
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: Salam Air, a low-cost airline, has inaugurated direct flights from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, to Muscat, Oman.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The flights are scheduled to depart from Hyderabad every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Recently, another airline, Air India Express, announced the commencement of daily direct flights connecting Mumbai-Dammam and Hyderabad-Dammam. However, operations on these routes will commence on January 19, 2024.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Iran joins list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

Previously, direct flights were launched between Hyderabad and Frankfurt, Singapore, Colombo, Ras Al Khaimah, among other destinations.

The direct flight linking Hyderabad and Muscat is the latest addition to this expanding list.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th December 2023 10:34 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button