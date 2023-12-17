Iran joins list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

Iran has joined the growing list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indian passport holders. Recently, many countries including Indonesia and Malaysia joined the list.

With Iran’s inclusion, the count of nations offering visa-free access to Indians has risen to 26.

List of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

In addition to Iran, countries that recently granted visa-free entry to Indian citizens include Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Currently, a total of 26 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian nationals. They are

Countries Stay duration (in days) Angola 30 Barbados 90 Bhutan 14 Dominica 180 El Salvador 90 Fiji 120 Gabon 30 Gambia 90 Grenada 90 Haiti 90 Iran Visa-free Jamaica Visa-free Kazakhstan 14 Macao 30 Malaysia 90 Mauritius 90 Micronesia 30 Nepal Visa-free Palestinian Territories Visa-free Saint Kitts and Nevis 90 Senegal 90 Sri Lanka 30 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 90 Thailand 30 Trinidad and Tobago 90 Vanuatu 90

Why did Iran join the list?

Iran’s decision to waive visa requirements for Indian travelers aims to increase tourism. Apart from India, it offers visa-free travel to citizens of 32 countries.

The following countries are the latest additions to the list offering visa-free travel to Iran:

Russia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Bahrain Saudi Arabia Qatar Kuwait Lebanon Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Tunisia Mauritania Tanzania Zimbabwe Mauritius Seychelles Indonesia Darussalam Japan Singapore Cambodia Malaysia Vietnam Brazil Peru Cuba Mexico Venezuela Bosnia and Herzegovina Serbia Croatia and Belarus

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the top five destination countries for Indian nationals’ departures in 2022 were the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Singapore, and Thailand.