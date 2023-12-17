Iran joins list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

Iran has joined the growing list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indian passport holders. Recently, many countries including Indonesia and Malaysia joined the list.
With Iran’s inclusion, the count of nations offering visa-free access to Indians has risen to 26.
List of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians
In addition to Iran, countries that recently granted visa-free entry to Indian citizens include Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Currently, a total of 26 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian nationals. They are
|Countries
|Stay duration (in days)
|Angola
|30
|Barbados
|90
|Bhutan
|14
|Dominica
|180
|El Salvador
|90
|Fiji
|120
|Gabon
|30
|Gambia
|90
|Grenada
|90
|Haiti
|90
|Iran
|Visa-free
|Jamaica
|Visa-free
|Kazakhstan
|14
|Macao
|30
|Malaysia
|90
|Mauritius
|90
|Micronesia
|30
|Nepal
|Visa-free
|Palestinian Territories
|Visa-free
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|90
|Senegal
|90
|Sri Lanka
|30
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|90
|Thailand
|30
|Trinidad and Tobago
|90
|Vanuatu
|90
Why did Iran join the list?
Iran’s decision to waive visa requirements for Indian travelers aims to increase tourism. Apart from India, it offers visa-free travel to citizens of 32 countries.
The following countries are the latest additions to the list offering visa-free travel to Iran:
- Russia
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Bahrain
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Uzbekistan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Tajikistan
- Tunisia
- Mauritania
- Tanzania
- Zimbabwe
- Mauritius
- Seychelles
- Indonesia
- Darussalam
- Japan
- Singapore
- Cambodia
- Malaysia
- Vietnam
- Brazil
- Peru
- Cuba
- Mexico
- Venezuela
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Serbia
- Croatia and
- Belarus
According to the Ministry of Tourism, the top five destination countries for Indian nationals’ departures in 2022 were the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Singapore, and Thailand.