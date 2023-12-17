Iran joins list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

The decision to waive visa requirements for Indian travelers aims to increase tourism.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th December 2023 2:20 pm IST
Representative Image

Iran has joined the growing list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indian passport holders. Recently, many countries including Indonesia and Malaysia joined the list.

With Iran’s inclusion, the count of nations offering visa-free access to Indians has risen to 26.

List of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

In addition to Iran, countries that recently granted visa-free entry to Indian citizens include Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Currently, a total of 26 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian nationals. They are

Countries Stay duration (in days)
Angola30
Barbados90
Bhutan14
Dominica180
El Salvador90
Fiji120
Gabon30
Gambia90
Grenada90
Haiti90
IranVisa-free
JamaicaVisa-free
Kazakhstan14
Macao30
Malaysia90
Mauritius90
Micronesia30
NepalVisa-free
Palestinian TerritoriesVisa-free
Saint Kitts and Nevis90
Senegal90
Sri Lanka30
St. Vincent and the Grenadines90
Thailand30
Trinidad and Tobago90
Vanuatu90
Why did Iran join the list?

Iran’s decision to waive visa requirements for Indian travelers aims to increase tourism. Apart from India, it offers visa-free travel to citizens of 32 countries.

The following countries are the latest additions to the list offering visa-free travel to Iran:

  1. Russia
  2. United Arab Emirates (UAE)
  3. Bahrain
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Qatar
  6. Kuwait
  7. Lebanon
  8. Uzbekistan
  9. Kyrgyzstan
  10. Tajikistan
  11. Tunisia
  12. Mauritania
  13. Tanzania
  14. Zimbabwe
  15. Mauritius
  16. Seychelles
  17. Indonesia
  18. Darussalam
  19. Japan
  20. Singapore
  21. Cambodia
  22. Malaysia
  23. Vietnam
  24. Brazil
  25. Peru
  26. Cuba
  27. Mexico
  28. Venezuela
  29. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  30. Serbia
  31. Croatia and
  32. Belarus

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the top five destination countries for Indian nationals’ departures in 2022 were the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Singapore, and Thailand.

