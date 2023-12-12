List of top 10 strongest militaries in the world: Know where India stands

According to the Military Strength Ranking by Global Firepower, United States has the strongest military in the world.

Amid the changing geopolitical situation globally, especially in the Middle East, and reports of several Chinese vessels being detected in the Arabian Sea, it is important to be aware of the list of the top 10 strongest militaries in the world and India’s position.

Among Asian countries, only India and China secure places in the list of the top five strongest militaries worldwide.

India ranks fourth on the list of the top 10 strongest militaries in the world

According to the Military Strength Ranking by Global Firepower, a statistics-based website tracking defense-related information, India holds the fourth position in the list of the top 10 strongest militaries globally.

The list is led by the United States.

Four out of the five P5 countries of the United Nations are included in the top five strongest militaries in the world.

List of top 10

The following is the list of the top 10 strongest militaries in the world.

  1. United States
  2. Russia
  3. China
  4. India
  5. United Kingdom
  6. South Korea
  7. Pakistan
  8. Japan
  9. France
  10. Italy.

Among these ten, five are P5 countries i.e., the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom, and France.

In terms of continents, five countries are from Asia and four are from Europe.

