List of top 10 richest states in India by per capita income

Per capita income in Telangana is Rs 3,08,732.

Published: 8th November 2023
Hyderabad: Telangana, the youngest state in India, finds a place in the list of the top 10 richest states based on per capita income, measured in terms of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP). The per capita income in Telangana is Rs 3,08,732.

According to RBI data, the Per Capita NSDP was Rs 51,017 in 2014-15.

List of top 10 richest states in India

NSDP is the economic output in a state. Though it measures the state’s economic size, it fails to capture the amount of money earned per person in the state.

It is NSDP per capita that reflects the average income earned per person per annum in a state.

Following is the list of the top 10 richest states in India by NSDP per capita:

StatesNSDP per capita (in Rs Lakh)
Sikkim5.19
Goa4.72
Telangana3.08
Karnataka3.01
Haryana2.96
Tamil Nadu2.73
Gujarat2.41
Kerala2.33
Uttarakhand2.33
Maharashtra2.24
Telangana’s NSDP per capita jumps

Telangana’s NSDP per capita in 2020-21 was Rs 2,25,687. It jumped by over 36 percent to Rs 3,08,732 in 2022-23 and found a place in the list of the top 10 richest states in India.

StateNSDP per capita in 2020-21NSDP per capita in 2021-22NSDP per capita in 2022-23
TelanganaRs 2,25,687Rs 2,65,942Rs 3,08,732
Source: Press Information Bureau

Meanwhile, India’s GDP per capita is USD 2.61 thousand, as per the IMF data for 2023.

Though India ranks fifth in the list of countries by GDP, it ranks 140th in terms of GDP per capita.

