Direct tax collections up 20% at Rs 11,35,754 cr till Dec 17

Refunds aggregating to Rs 2,27,896 crore were issued in the current fiscal.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 19th December 2022 8:57 am IST
Direct tax collections up 20% at Rs 11,35,754 cr till Dec 17
Direct tax collections

Delhi: Direct tax collections stood at Rs 11,35,754 crore, as on December 17, 2022, up by 19.81 per cent against Rs 9,47,959 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year, officials said.

The gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for 2022-23 stood at Rs 13,63,649 crore, compared to Rs 10,83,150 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year, registering a growth of 25.90 per cent.

Also Read
Banks likely to trade with African nations to establish rupee globally

Advance tax collections for the current fiscal stood at Rs 5,21,302 crore as on December 17, 2022, 12.83 per cent more than last year, according to official sources.

Refunds aggregating to Rs 2,27,896 crore were issued in the current fiscal.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button