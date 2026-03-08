Director arrested for exploiting woman from AP in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A director was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 7, for allegedly exploiting a woman from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

The 23-year-old complainant had come to Hyderabad to pursue a career in acting and was residing at Yousufguda while attending coaching classes in Ameerpet. She was also working as an extra and earning Rs 500-1000. According to the Jubilee Hills police, the woman came in contact with the director Shankar who promised to get her good roles.

According to the police, six months ago Shankar took the complainant in his car claiming that there was a shoot.

Shankar shot a video with the complainant which contained vulgar language. The director recently posted the video online, the complainant learnt about the video through her friends.

After the woman’s parents objected to the video, she confronted Shankar due to which the director began blackmailing her. Based on the woman’s complaint the police arrested the director.