Director arrested for exploiting woman from AP in Hyderabad

She had come to Hyderabad to pursue a career in acting.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th March 2026 10:53 am IST|   Updated: 8th March 2026 10:55 am IST
Hands in handcuffs, symbolising arrest and detention.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A director was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 7, for allegedly exploiting a woman from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

The 23-year-old complainant had come to Hyderabad to pursue a career in acting and was residing at Yousufguda while attending coaching classes in Ameerpet. She was also working as an extra and earning Rs 500-1000. According to the Jubilee Hills police, the woman came in contact with the director Shankar who promised to get her good roles.

According to the police, six months ago Shankar took the complainant in his car claiming that there was a shoot.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Shankar shot a video with the complainant which contained vulgar language. The director recently posted the video online, the complainant learnt about the video through her friends.

After the woman’s parents objected to the video, she confronted Shankar due to which the director began blackmailing her. Based on the woman’s complaint the police arrested the director.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th March 2026 10:53 am IST|   Updated: 8th March 2026 10:55 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button